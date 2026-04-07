BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PASSIVE & RESIDUAL Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Get More DHA
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • Yesterday

Video going over a meal high in DHA Omega-3 essential fatty acids consisting of raw oysters, gulf shrimp, & Australian ground lamb.

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To be able to afford to eat this well by becoming a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup

Watch videos @

https://brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy


(not mentioned)

To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing


View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo

OR

TryHypo.com

View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry


Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing


View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint


To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova


Detox glyphosate w/ humic & fulvic acids by

https://tinyurl.com/BEAMminerals

OR

https://www.beamminerals.com/?oid=4&affid=81


Since glyphosate is believed to bind-out cobalt (which makes up part of Vit. B-12), supplement w/ 3 forms of Vitamin B-12 by

https://tinyurl.com/GlobalHealingStore

OR

https://globalhealing.com/?oid=26&affid=18460284

To not only raise your Omega-3 levels--but also boost ur Vit. A & D levels from WHOLE FOOD found in fermented cod & skate liver oils--visit my GreenPasture affiliate discount link at

https://www.greenpasture.org/?ref=186759

OR apply code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

To share, use:

tinyurl.com/FermentedLiverOils


To get some organic, grass-fed, pasture-raised, & Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified foods delivered to your door, visit

https://tinyurl.com/10OffInstacart

OR

https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart

These are my shortened $10 off Instacart referral links when you create a new account


Keywords
glyphosatezincdhadr stephanie seneffdr jack krusetoxic legacy
Chapters

8:59End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Practical Methods to Preserve Food Naturally

Practical Methods to Preserve Food Naturally

Coco Somers
Debunking the myths: Building a practical, long-term food pantry

Debunking the myths: Building a practical, long-term food pantry

HRS Editors
The Community Survival Guide: Debunking the &#8220;lone wolf&#8221; myth

The Community Survival Guide: Debunking the “lone wolf” myth

Ramon Tomey
Prepping before SHTF: The essential foods for any emergency stockpile

Prepping before SHTF: The essential foods for any emergency stockpile

HRS Editors
The dark truth: Why your emergency lighting plan is probably inadequate

The dark truth: Why your emergency lighting plan is probably inadequate

HRS Editors
Foraging Interest Grows as Individuals Seek Connection with Food Sources

Foraging Interest Grows as Individuals Seek Connection with Food Sources

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy