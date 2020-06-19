Pain in my Head; a chronic migraine

Chronic migraines, I have shared with myself for a decade now. It took me all this time to realize it is there for a purpose --- awakening in my Heart. I have come to accept it and understand that the pain in my head I endured is here to show me the way. Now it's up to me to make the most of it or not, no guilt no shame just gratitude.



I made this video when I was in a 3-day spell of pure blissful pain in my head. My soul spoke to me by channeling inside of me. It said: Share your dark side; Free Your Mind, Pass It On.