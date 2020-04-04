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Is "Doctor" Paul Cottrell a Social Engineer & Fear Monger Attempting to Gaslight the World?
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384 views • April 04, 2020
#covid19 #coronavirus #cottrell
After more than a month and a half of good faith attempts to contact Paul Cottrell, a PhD in finance, I began to suspect he was avoiding me. When I stated this publicly and implored him to contact me so we could discuss his views on the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the highly misleading "doctor" posted a totally unprofessional smear video that he has now removed, despite continued attempts to rope me into a public "debate". It has become clear to me that he has never intended to engage in a civil debate, but rather hopes to curse at and insult me in public. Give a listen to our recent telephone conversation and arrive at your own conclusions. ****WARNING****
If you are offended by foul language, TUNE OUT NOW.
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After more than a month and a half of good faith attempts to contact Paul Cottrell, a PhD in finance, I began to suspect he was avoiding me. When I stated this publicly and implored him to contact me so we could discuss his views on the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the highly misleading "doctor" posted a totally unprofessional smear video that he has now removed, despite continued attempts to rope me into a public "debate". It has become clear to me that he has never intended to engage in a civil debate, but rather hopes to curse at and insult me in public. Give a listen to our recent telephone conversation and arrive at your own conclusions. ****WARNING****
If you are offended by foul language, TUNE OUT NOW.
Help me expose the scurge of social engineering, become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth & enjoy exclusive content on SubscribeStar & Patreon
http://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth
http://www.subscribestar.com/crowdsourcethetruth
http://paypal.me/crowdsourcethetruth
Visit http://www.crowdsourcethetruth.com
please hit the thumbs up 👍🏻, like and share this video
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