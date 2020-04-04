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Is "Doctor" Paul Cottrell a Social Engineer & Fear Monger Attempting to Gaslight the World?
Crowdsource the Truth
Crowdsource the Truth
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384 views • April 04, 2020
#covid19 #coronavirus #cottrell

After more than a month and a half of good faith attempts to contact Paul Cottrell, a PhD in finance, I began to suspect he was avoiding me. When I stated this publicly and implored him to contact me so we could discuss his views on the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the highly misleading "doctor" posted a totally unprofessional smear video that he has now removed, despite continued attempts to rope me into a public "debate". It has become clear to me that he has never intended to engage in a civil debate, but rather hopes to curse at and insult me in public. Give a listen to our recent telephone conversation and arrive at your own conclusions. ****WARNING****
If you are offended by foul language, TUNE OUT NOW.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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