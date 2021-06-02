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PCR test in court - lawyers accuse! (by Ivo Sasek)
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91 views • June 02, 2021
At last the whole Covid-19 story brings the prosecutor to task. Responsibly, "Lawyers for Enlightenment" have moved on to fight with more contemporary, as it were, tougher tactics. Together with the tormented people they are grabbing the famous bull directly by the horns: Beforehand, they demonstrated the total fundamental fallacy, or fraud, of the PCR test. And this together with truly "pharma-lobby-independent luminaries" from all necessary backgrounds: high-level virologists, epidemiologists, microbiologists, physicians, etc.
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