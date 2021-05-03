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DR. BAKER PROVIDING A VAX FREE ENVIRONMENT FOR HIS STAFF AND PATIENTS
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61 views • May 03, 2021
Sadly Many will pass or be debilitated from this deadly poison the globalist and their media, MSM, are pushing on unsuspecting citizens. However, if more doctors would join this very wise man in this decision, many others can be saved. Medical professionals have been getting a bad rap because some have sold out and many others threatened by the globalists. This is your chance to be a hero by doing the right thing. Don't let this pass you by, remember your oath, "FIRST DO NO HARM" We can turn this ship around!
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