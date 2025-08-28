BrightLearn - Alcohol and Nutrition by Gary and Steve Null

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast provides a comprehensive exploration of the intricate interplay between alcohol and nutrition, drawing on insights from the book "Alcohol and Nutrition" by Gary and Steve Null, and highlights the potential of biofeedback as a novel approach to mitigating alcohol's harmful effects.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.