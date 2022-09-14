Welcome To Proverbs Club.Appetites Of The Sluggard And The Diligent.
Proverbs 13:4 (NIV).
4) A sluggard’s appetite is never filled,
but the desires of the diligent are fully satisfied.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The lazy lout settles for less than is possible.
The assiduous worker is fulfilled.
