Welcome To Proverbs Club.Appetites Of The Sluggard And The Diligent.

Proverbs 13:4 (NIV).

4) A sluggard’s appetite is never filled,

but the desires of the diligent are fully satisfied.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The lazy lout settles for less than is possible.

The assiduous worker is fulfilled.

https://pc1.tiny.us/yckcccmu

#sluggard #appetite #never #filled #desires #diligent #fully #satisfied