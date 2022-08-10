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https://gnews.org/post/p1672dfa8
08/01/2022 In light of the CCP and PLA’s mouthpiece repeatedly naming and challenging the USS Ronald Regan strike group, the US decisively sent the USS Ronald Reagan strike group back to the periphery of the Taiwan Strait to respond to the PLA’s challenge. As for whether the PLA’s wishful thinking will come true? Let’s wait and see