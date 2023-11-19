'JFK CIA HIT MAN FRANK STURGIS EXPLOSIVE CONFESSION!

CIA HITMAN FRANK STURGIS KNEW WHERE THE BODIES WERE BURIED. BILL O'REILLY AND HERADO REVERA INTERVIEWED HIM HERE. THIS WAS BEFORE BOTH OF THEM SOLD OUT FOR FAME AND FORTUNE. TODAY THERE ARE NO REAL REPORTERS. THIS SELLOUTS READ THEIR SCRIPT AND TAKE ORDERS FROM THE OCCULT CIA WHO CONTROLS ALL OF AMERICA. AMERICA DIED ON 11/22/1963 AND THE SATANIC FREEMASON ELITE WHO REALLY CONTROL THE CIA WILL MURDER ANYONE WHO GETS IN THEIR WAY. AMERICANS NEVER WOKEUP AFTER JFK AND 9/11 AND NOW AMERICANS HAVE NO RIGHTS. YOU BETTER ARMUP, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. HELL ON EARTH HAS NOW ARRIVED IN AMERICA...WAKEUP!