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Roe v Wade overturned by Supreme Court in leaked draft judgement.
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10 views • May 07, 2022
Roe v Wade overturned by Supreme Court in leaked draft judgement.
https://rumble.com/v13ubzn-roe-v-wade-overturned-by-supreme-court-in-leaked-draft-judgement..html
Original Source:-
https://rumble.com/v13dyw5-roe-v-wade-overturned-by-supreme-court-in-leaked-draft-judgement.html
If this is true and they will overturn Roe V Wade this is a significant ruling for two reasons 1. Putting Gods law back into America 2. They are saying it is none of central governments business (Federal Governments Business). It goes back to independent states and putting these decisions at local level.
Decentralisation is key to good governance. How England once was.
Dinesh D Souza Channel on Rumble
2000 Mules Trailer
2000mules.com
www.EnglishConstitutionParty.com
===========================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
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WATER BEARER
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DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
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---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Roe v Wade, Supreme Court, Judgement
https://rumble.com/v13ubzn-roe-v-wade-overturned-by-supreme-court-in-leaked-draft-judgement..html
Original Source:-
https://rumble.com/v13dyw5-roe-v-wade-overturned-by-supreme-court-in-leaked-draft-judgement.html
If this is true and they will overturn Roe V Wade this is a significant ruling for two reasons 1. Putting Gods law back into America 2. They are saying it is none of central governments business (Federal Governments Business). It goes back to independent states and putting these decisions at local level.
Decentralisation is key to good governance. How England once was.
Dinesh D Souza Channel on Rumble
2000 Mules Trailer
2000mules.com
www.EnglishConstitutionParty.com
===========================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Roe v Wade, Supreme Court, Judgement
Keywords
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