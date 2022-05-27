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Texas School Shooter's Grandpa Speaks & Biden Sleeps
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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95 views • May 27, 2022
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Credits:

BIG ARIZONA FRAUD UPDATE: Law Enforcement Raids Nonprofits In ‘2000 Mules’ Ballot Trafficking Investigation – “Like Tweety Birds, They Sang”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/big-arizona-fraud-update-law-enforcement-raids-nonprofits-2000-mules-ballot-trafficking-investigation-like-tweety-birds-sang/

Arizona Election Fraud Update. Don’t Listen to the Fake News. Things are Happening! (VIDEO)
https://palbulletin.com/2022/05/25/arizona-election-fraud-update-dont-listen-to-the-fake-news-things-are-happening-video/

Babylon-stradamus: Babylon Bee Publishes List of Nearly 70 Satirical Stories That Recently “Came True”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/babylon-stradamus-babylon-bee-publishes-list-nearly-70-satirical-stories-recently-came-true/

Babylon Bee's List of Prophecies
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1erwh8THW7KB_Ek2fLBYuIcrsi_9CFc_UthoQ9ChD9SU/edit#gid=0

Sleepy Joe Biden had to Take a Rest While VP Kamala Harris Speaks
https://rumble.com/v163el5-sleepy-joe-biden-had-to-take-a-rest-while-vp-kamala-harris-speaks.html

Texas School Shooter's Grandfather Says He Barely Spoke to His Grandson Who Lived w/ Him
https://rumble.com/v16883j-texas-school-shooters-grandfather-says-he-barely-spoke-to-his-grandson-who-.html
Keywords
newsdemocratspoliticstexasconservativearizonamagarepublicanshooterelection-fraud2020-electionjoe-biden2000-mulesyuma-county
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