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Texas School Shooter's Grandpa Speaks & Biden Sleeps
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95 views • May 27, 2022
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Credits:
BIG ARIZONA FRAUD UPDATE: Law Enforcement Raids Nonprofits In ‘2000 Mules’ Ballot Trafficking Investigation – “Like Tweety Birds, They Sang”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/big-arizona-fraud-update-law-enforcement-raids-nonprofits-2000-mules-ballot-trafficking-investigation-like-tweety-birds-sang/
Arizona Election Fraud Update. Don’t Listen to the Fake News. Things are Happening! (VIDEO)
https://palbulletin.com/2022/05/25/arizona-election-fraud-update-dont-listen-to-the-fake-news-things-are-happening-video/
Babylon-stradamus: Babylon Bee Publishes List of Nearly 70 Satirical Stories That Recently “Came True”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/babylon-stradamus-babylon-bee-publishes-list-nearly-70-satirical-stories-recently-came-true/
Babylon Bee's List of Prophecies
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1erwh8THW7KB_Ek2fLBYuIcrsi_9CFc_UthoQ9ChD9SU/edit#gid=0
Sleepy Joe Biden had to Take a Rest While VP Kamala Harris Speaks
https://rumble.com/v163el5-sleepy-joe-biden-had-to-take-a-rest-while-vp-kamala-harris-speaks.html
Texas School Shooter's Grandfather Says He Barely Spoke to His Grandson Who Lived w/ Him
https://rumble.com/v16883j-texas-school-shooters-grandfather-says-he-barely-spoke-to-his-grandson-who-.html
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
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Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
Credits:
BIG ARIZONA FRAUD UPDATE: Law Enforcement Raids Nonprofits In ‘2000 Mules’ Ballot Trafficking Investigation – “Like Tweety Birds, They Sang”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/big-arizona-fraud-update-law-enforcement-raids-nonprofits-2000-mules-ballot-trafficking-investigation-like-tweety-birds-sang/
Arizona Election Fraud Update. Don’t Listen to the Fake News. Things are Happening! (VIDEO)
https://palbulletin.com/2022/05/25/arizona-election-fraud-update-dont-listen-to-the-fake-news-things-are-happening-video/
Babylon-stradamus: Babylon Bee Publishes List of Nearly 70 Satirical Stories That Recently “Came True”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/babylon-stradamus-babylon-bee-publishes-list-nearly-70-satirical-stories-recently-came-true/
Babylon Bee's List of Prophecies
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1erwh8THW7KB_Ek2fLBYuIcrsi_9CFc_UthoQ9ChD9SU/edit#gid=0
Sleepy Joe Biden had to Take a Rest While VP Kamala Harris Speaks
https://rumble.com/v163el5-sleepy-joe-biden-had-to-take-a-rest-while-vp-kamala-harris-speaks.html
Texas School Shooter's Grandfather Says He Barely Spoke to His Grandson Who Lived w/ Him
https://rumble.com/v16883j-texas-school-shooters-grandfather-says-he-barely-spoke-to-his-grandson-who-.html
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