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Vaccine Clot Revelations Release as the Nation Faces Fight for Clean Elections | Raj Doraisamy
Battlefront Broadcasting
Battlefront Broadcasting
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44 views • August 30, 2022

As the retreat from Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Fauci occurs more breaking evidence comes forward from vaccines. The damning evidence of an assault on humanity releases to the public while those vaccinated experience strong regrets.

Evidence that the killer clots occurring in deceased individuals reveals that it's, in fact, not blood but conductive metals forming. With the technocrats and the push for transhumanism infiltrates the people a crisis of transformation has developed. What do these clots signify?

More evidence of election tampering and an attempt to steal results comes out. After the Moment of Truth Summit there leaves no room for questions of an easily proven election system in peril. Raj Doraisamy joins to discuss what his organization did to begin reclaiming Florida.


More that oppose tyrannical government in independent media have been arrested. Gavin McInnes is arrested during a livestream. Are all of us about to face this as the precedent was set with Mar-A-Lago?


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mike adamsvaccinesfloridacensoredelectionsnihmilitiavaersgavin mcinnesproud boysmike lindellblood clotfrankspeech
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