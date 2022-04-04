Ukraine Calls on International Condemnation on Russian Troops for War Crimes

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04/04/2022 Images have emerged of Ukrainian civilians lying dead on the streets of Bucha, with residents saying the victims were killed by Russian soldiers without any apparent provocation. Russia has denied committing the atrocities and described the footage as a ‘staged performance’.