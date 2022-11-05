Protecting Her Sources

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Crackdown: Election Interference
* The left cracks down on election discourse.
* “True The Vote” leaders refused to cave to judge.
* Leaders of conservative group jailed for refusing to reveal source behind voter fraud investigation.
https://2000mules.com | https://www.truethevote.org
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 November 2022