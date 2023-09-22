Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke with RT on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly

Video, from yesterday.
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi spoke exclusively with RT on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly about his country’s geopolitical role, friendship with Russia, and victory in a hybrid war started by the West.
Irishman In Russia, Chay Bowes for RT
More Iran info:
Iran Armed Forces Parade in honor of the Sacred Defense Week
The parades began at the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran on Thursday morning, marking the day when Saddam Hussein launched a war on Iran 43 years ago.
Similar rallies were also held in other Iranian provinces to commemorate the occasion.
Forces from the Iranian Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Police, Border Guards, and Basij participated in the parades.
September 21, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.