Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke with RT on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly
Published Friday

Video, from yesterday.

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi spoke exclusively with RT on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly about his country’s geopolitical role, friendship with Russia, and victory in a hybrid war started by the West.

Irishman In Russia, Chay Bowes for RT

More Iran info:

Iran Armed Forces Parade in honor of the Sacred Defense Week

The parades began at the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran on Thursday morning, marking the day when Saddam Hussein launched a war on Iran 43 years ago.

Similar rallies were also held in other Iranian provinces to commemorate the occasion.

Forces from the Iranian Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Police, Border Guards, and Basij participated in the parades.

September 21, 2023

Keywords
iranrussiaunmiddle eastukrainerussianukrainiansmo

