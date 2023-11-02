WARNING TO LEAVE NOW BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE*EXPOSED-USA PREGNANT WOMEN INTENTIONALLY GIVEN RADIATION*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US! Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link! https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ Thank you so much for your support!

Radiation Study

https://ahrp.org/1945-1947-vanderbilt-university-nutrition-study-exposed-820-pregnant-women-to-tracer-doses-of-radioactive-iron/

https://twitter.com/TexasLindsay_/status/1719881539914199250

https://www.globalresearch.ca/53-admitted-false-flag-attacks/5432931

https://twitter.com/catsscareme2021/status/1719848032655618243

https://twitter.com/Terror_Alarm/status/1719974305134436730

https://twitter.com/Terror_Alarm/status/1720064842529210617

https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1720009351703011394

https://twitter.com/CaptCoronado/status/1719950294161732073

https://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1719856448279056833

https://twitter.com/Sprinter99800/status/1720031313535586762

https://twitter.com/Megatron_ron/status/1720004855597556147

https://www.rt.com/russia/586358-tank-production-growth-rostec/

https://twitter.com/CaptCoronado/status/1720045485103128711

https://twitter.com/Sprinter99800/status/1719648316269470028

https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1719522167023350046

https://www.rt.com/business/586410-thailand-central-bank-dollar-dump/

https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/snow-cover-in-the-lower-48-is-at-record-levels-as-november-starts/ar-AA1jdZxe

https://twitter.com/pgroenemeijer/status/1719951206661992623

https://twitter.com/528vibes/status/1719669976443801747

https://twitter.com/cutigs1/status/1719874830743302296

https://twitter.com/aktroitsky/status/1719243348727177693









EEARTS



