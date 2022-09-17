Biden to SEIZE 440 MILLION Acres!!

Joe Biden wants to confiscate roughly half a
billion acres from private landowners throughout America within the next 8 1/2
years. National Geographic Magazine states that the goal is to set aside
440,000 acres by 2030. It's 30% of farmland to gain further control of the
small farmers. He is paying them more money not to farm then to actually farm
thus forcing farms into a state of dependence. Mirrored
