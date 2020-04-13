2020 Virus 18 | Ep.13 | Pt.3 - Currency is NOT Money | How WE get screwed by the BANKING system

#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealth #moneyFraudIn this episode we expose yet another fraud. This idea that we all have been lied to that currency is money. How many of us think that currency is MONEY, and are taught that it is money? Well, thanks to one of the subscribers (Jim) to this channel I found out that MONEY is something quite different.I would encourage you to watch this informative video that shows what money really is, and its not the stuff in your pocket or your bank. Once you understand this you wont be victim to the fraud and can start to work out ways to protect yourself from it.Money vs Currency - Hidden Secrets Of Money Episode 1 - Mike Maloney:Also from Jim:Adrian i would describe the west as a Kakistocracy. it's s little known word that deserves to be used more.A kakistocracy [kækɪ'stɑkrəsi] is a system of government that is run by the worst, least qualified, and/or most unscrupulous citizens.[1][2] The word was coined as early as the seventeenth century,[3] but gained significant use in the first decades of the 20th century to criticise populist governments emerging in different democracies around the world.BitChute:If this resonates with you please share it as you see fit.I will see you in the next episode.---BitChute:---My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: