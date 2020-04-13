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2020 Virus 18 | Ep.13 | Pt.3 - Currency is NOT Money | How WE get screwed by the BANKING system
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36 views • April 13, 2020
#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealth #moneyFraud
In this episode we expose yet another fraud. This idea that we all have been lied to that currency is money. How many of us think that currency is MONEY, and are taught that it is money? Well, thanks to one of the subscribers (Jim) to this channel I found out that MONEY is something quite different.
I would encourage you to watch this informative video that shows what money really is, and its not the stuff in your pocket or your bank. Once you understand this you wont be victim to the fraud and can start to work out ways to protect yourself from it.
Money vs Currency - Hidden Secrets Of Money Episode 1 - Mike Maloney:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyV0OfU3-FU
Also from Jim:
Adrian i would describe the west as a Kakistocracy. it's s little known word that deserves to be used more.
A kakistocracy [kækɪ'stɑkrəsi] is a system of government that is run by the worst, least qualified, and/or most unscrupulous citizens.[1][2] The word was coined as early as the seventeenth century,[3] but gained significant use in the first decades of the 20th century to criticise populist governments emerging in different democracies around the world.
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
If this resonates with you please share it as you see fit.
I will see you in the next episode.
---BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
In this episode we expose yet another fraud. This idea that we all have been lied to that currency is money. How many of us think that currency is MONEY, and are taught that it is money? Well, thanks to one of the subscribers (Jim) to this channel I found out that MONEY is something quite different.
I would encourage you to watch this informative video that shows what money really is, and its not the stuff in your pocket or your bank. Once you understand this you wont be victim to the fraud and can start to work out ways to protect yourself from it.
Money vs Currency - Hidden Secrets Of Money Episode 1 - Mike Maloney:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyV0OfU3-FU
Also from Jim:
Adrian i would describe the west as a Kakistocracy. it's s little known word that deserves to be used more.
A kakistocracy [kækɪ'stɑkrəsi] is a system of government that is run by the worst, least qualified, and/or most unscrupulous citizens.[1][2] The word was coined as early as the seventeenth century,[3] but gained significant use in the first decades of the 20th century to criticise populist governments emerging in different democracies around the world.
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
If this resonates with you please share it as you see fit.
I will see you in the next episode.
---BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
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