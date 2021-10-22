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Como Falar com o Seu DNA Versão 2019
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212 views • October 22, 2021
Você é energia, vibração, frequência e consciência… sua voz, seus pensamentos, tudo em você, são exatamente isso… o que você pensa, sente e fala influi em você, e isso pode te curar ou te adoecer. Fale com você, converse de forma positiva e amorosa com o seu eu interior, você perceberá como isso te fará bem.
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