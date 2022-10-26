Ten Commandments Made of Sapphire Stone (Exodus 24:10)

Keith Elrod on Youtube

The 7 Feasts of a Highly Effective God Book

Maybe you aren’t very familiar with the 7 Feasts, maybe just Passover. So what happened in early church history that caused us to go astray from the actual meaning of these 7 Feasts? During the early church the one world government of Rome declared Christianity the state religion. This sounds great at first, but the Roman emperor had two major pagan holidays that he had to somehow make Christianity fit into. One was December 25th, the birthday of the sun, and the other was Easter, or Eostre, the celebration of the fertility goddess (hence all the rabbits and eggs). The Roman emperor declared the Birth of Christ on pagan December 25th and His Resurrection on pagan Easter Sunday. The Sabbath Commandment of the Ten Commandments, written by the Finger of God in Stone, was then changed by man to being called the Lord’s Day, which moved the weekly Sabbath from Saturday to Sunday. Somehow, even after the Protestant Reformation, these pagan holidays along with the Sunday Sabbath never went away. In this book we will learn that Jesus was actually Born at Trumpets and Resurrected on First Fruits.



This book will give you a solid Foundation in your walk with an accurate detailed “7 Feast” Gospel Message. Then we will build on that Foundation going chapter by chapter through Leviticus 23, Luke 1-3 and the full Gospel of John. This book is packed with Scripture, more Scripture than you have probably ever experienced in a book. The goal is to interpret Scripture with Scripture. We will learn that the Old Testament is Jesus Christ concealed and the New Testament is Jesus Christ revealed. The Old and New Testaments are the Word of God; In John 1 we will learn that Jesus is the Word that became Flesh and Dwelt amongst us. Let's dine together in the 7 Feast Work of the Lord Jesus Christ. His invitation is in Revelation 3, "Behold, I stand at the door and knock; if anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and will dine with him, and he with Me." Hallelujah!!!

