A Challenge to the Smug
WessexMan65
5 Subscribers
99 views
Published 20 hours ago

A certain flat earth debunking channel asserted that the horizon looks flat because it is flat.  The reasoning betrayed precisely the same fundamental error of the flat earther's themselves - the inability to resolve quantities into different frames of reference.  However, anybody who claims infallibility ought really to get their sums right. 

