A Challenge to the Smug

A certain flat earth debunking channel asserted that the horizon looks flat because it is flat. The reasoning betrayed precisely the same fundamental error of the flat earther's themselves - the inability to resolve quantities into different frames of reference. However, anybody who claims infallibility ought really to get their sums right.
