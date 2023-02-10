https://gettr.com/post/p27wyvx8f90
2023.02.09 Currently ChatGPT is a passive AI application controlled by Microsoft. The most important thing about ChatGPT is the speed of your computer's calculations. Using Quantum Computing power, or a Supercomputer equipped with ASML lithography, will provide quantum level growth in speed of ChatGPT.
ChatGPT现在是被微软控制的，它是被动性的，ChatGPT最重要的是你的电脑的计算速度，拿一个不要说量子电脑，就拿一个光刻机使用的超级电脑，它的增长都会是量子的级别。
