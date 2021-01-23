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Kevin J Johnston And 5 People Walk Into HUGE Mall with No Mask - Mall is EMPTY
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121 views • January 23, 2021
Square 1 Shopping Mall is the biggest mall in the city. It has some of the biggest and most expensive stores available to the public and has served the downtown core of Mississauga since I was a baby!
NOW, due to Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, it is EMPTY!
AND
You don't need to wear a mask - all 6 of us proved that to you all!
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohston.ca
NOW, due to Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, it is EMPTY!
AND
You don't need to wear a mask - all 6 of us proved that to you all!
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohston.ca
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