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#25 Outlawing Christianity - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
Real Free News
Real Free News
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50 views • November 03, 2020
#25) The outlawing of Christianity and the government burning down of all Christian churches nationwide – Finally, the rise to power of the cultist Left and the Godless Democrats will sooner or later require outlawing Christianity and condemning the Bible as “hate speech” (this has already begun on Big Tech platforms). Under the totalitarian rule of Biden / Harris, the government will start burning down Christians churches nationwide, even as many of those churches beg to be left alone because they are promoting child molesting and gay marriage philosophies. But Satan has no tolerance for any church to exist other than temples that worship Satan himself. So every place of worship that recognizes Jesus Christ will be demolished, and every person who dares to practice Christianity in public will be arrested and probably tortured, China-style. This is why Democrat governors are already singling out churches for punitive lockdowns in New York, Michigan, California and elsewhere. It’s a trial run for the complete outlawing of Christian churches.
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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