More Footage from Deep Inside the Darien Gap: Another Massive Group of Illegals

More Breaking footage from deep inside the Darien Gap: Another massive group of illegals including over 60 single males from Africa, India and Pakistan heading our way. And this is just one of the countless numbers of groups in a constant flow to the United States thanks for the invitation from Joe Biden, the United Nations and the NGOs!
Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice with @Oscarelblue
- Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.