More Footage from Deep Inside the Darien Gap: Another Massive Group of Illegals
More Breaking footage from deep inside the Darien Gap: Another massive group of illegals including over 60 single males from Africa, India and Pakistan heading our way. And this is just one of the countless numbers of groups in a constant flow to the United States thanks for the invitation from Joe Biden, the United Nations and the NGOs!


human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

