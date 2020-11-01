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I made the Washington Post "The unseen machine pushing Trump’s social media megaphone into overdrive
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46 views • November 01, 2020
WAPO article, in it you can see how they do everything they accuse of Trump doing, they do it in the article FAKE NEWS
This going nicely with the FACKCHECK Q Post
The numbers here are amazing ANONS!!!! The efforts are working with unprecedented efficiency!!!
The unseen machine pushing Trump’s social media megaphone into overdrive
washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/10/30/trump-twitter-domestic-disinformation/
By Elizabeth Dwoskin and Craig TimbergOctober 30, 2020
This going nicely with the FACKCHECK Q Post
The numbers here are amazing ANONS!!!! The efforts are working with unprecedented efficiency!!!
The unseen machine pushing Trump’s social media megaphone into overdrive
washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/10/30/trump-twitter-domestic-disinformation/
By Elizabeth Dwoskin and Craig TimbergOctober 30, 2020
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