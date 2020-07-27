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The ridiculous CDC guidlines
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37 views • July 27, 2020
Scott Jensen With Laura Ingraham, April 9, 2020
Apr. 09, 2020: Minnesota State Senator and family physician Dr. Scott Jensen reacts to CDC guidance on declaring CV-9Teen deaths.
If a hospital has a patient that they claim has CV-9Teen they get $13.000. if you put that patient on a ventilator that goes up to $39,000!
https://www.foxnews.com/media/physician-blasts-cdc-coronavirus-death-count-guidelines
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/gunshot-head-parkinsons-disease-deaths-palm-beach-incorrectly-attributed-covid-19
Apr. 09, 2020: Minnesota State Senator and family physician Dr. Scott Jensen reacts to CDC guidance on declaring CV-9Teen deaths.
If a hospital has a patient that they claim has CV-9Teen they get $13.000. if you put that patient on a ventilator that goes up to $39,000!
https://www.foxnews.com/media/physician-blasts-cdc-coronavirus-death-count-guidelines
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/gunshot-head-parkinsons-disease-deaths-palm-beach-incorrectly-attributed-covid-19
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