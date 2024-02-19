Anna Perez: The Racial Caste System Rules America & YOU Must Pander

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson says he is allocating $17 million for “18 black and brown small businesses.” Joe Biden just released an ad where he is clearly pandering to Blacks. This is the system we must all abide by!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.