Anna Perez: The Racial Caste System Rules America & YOU Must Pander
Leona Wind
Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson says he is allocating $17 million for “18 black and brown small businesses.” Joe Biden just released an ad where he is clearly pandering to Blacks. This is the system we must all abide by!

