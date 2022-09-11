New Zion Assembly - 9/11/22 - The Goodness of God

This week, we are continuing our sermon series entitled “A Journey Through Romans.” Throughout this series, we have been examining the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Jesus believing disciples in the ancient city of Rome, and applying those principles that we learn to our lives here in the modern world.

The theme for today’s message talks about The Goodness of God, and how mankind ignores that goodness. Our primary passage for this message is found in Romans 2:4-11

New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!

Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart.

