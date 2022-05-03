Discovered! The Real Jewish Calendar - Part 3. Mathematical Proof

Join me as we investigate and rediscover the ancient Jewish calendar of Biblical times. This ground breaking research will finally restore accurate historical dates for many events which scholarship assumes are correct. How is it possible that the calendar was lost in the first place? This presentation will explain.

In Part 1, the basics of the luni-solar calendar are laid out. The 354 day lunar year is short of the solar year by 11 days. This requires an extra month every 2 to 3 years which leads to a pattern known as the Metonic cycle. The assumption is made that the current Metonic cycle has been the same for millennia. Is that accurate? How would historical dates change if that has not always been the case?

In Part 2, the evidences are presented that the Metonic cycle has actually been different through the long history of the Jewish calendar. Where did these different Metonic cycles originate from? What affect did they have? And what is the real Jewish calendar?

In Part3, mathematical proof is given for the various Metonic cycle patterns.