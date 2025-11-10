New York Socialism - Minneapolis belongs to Somalia - Partner Abuse Laws

New York City chose Mamdani. Now we get to see full-blown socialism in action





Zohran Mamdani has pulled off a remarkable feat to become the next mayor of New York City.





I’ll give him credit for that.





Mamdani, 34, rose from relative obscurity as a state assemblyman to defeat former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary in June. Cuomo, 67, decided to stay in the race, however, as an independent. For the second time, Mamdani beat the much more experienced politician.





Mamdani’s Promises Are on a Collision Course With Fiscal Reality





During his campaign, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani promised free childcare and buses, 200,000 new units of affordable housing and city-owned grocery stores, funded by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy or borrowing.





Those pledges, which powered him to a decisive win over former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, now meet fiscal and political reality.





New York City Council Member Wants Almost $200 Million to Defend Illegal Immigrants From ICE





A member of the city council in New York recently outlined a plan to allocate almost $200 million in taxpayer funds to be used to legally defend illegal immigrants from ICE and the Trump administration.





Social media erupts after far-left mayor gives victory speech in foreign language:





'Humiliating' Popular conservative influencer Paul Szypula ripped into the progressive mayor, writing, 'the pandering here is insane'





"Mayor Jacob Frey, as he won reelection, spoke almost a minute in Somalia then said Minneapolis belongs to Somalia," said Szypula.





'Women are being killed': Family of slain B.C. mother makes plea for changes





Open letter to prime minister and B.C. premier: "The justice system is failing to protect victims from known, high-risk offenders."





The family of a Kelowna mother of two who was beaten to death in a parking lot last month is looking for changes to protect victims of intimate partner violence from suffering her same fate.





Canadians can defend against home invaders, but force must be 'reasonable'





Assault charges laid by a local police service against a man in Lindsay, Ont. — whose altercation with an alleged home intruder left the intruder with life-threatening injuries — sparked public criticism and confusion over Canada's self-defence laws. Canadians have the right to defend themselves and their homes, but their use of force must be "reasonable" under the law.





