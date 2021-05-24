Mind-Body Connection and Chronic Illnesses! Interview with Author Debbie Emick

I am interviewing Ms. Debbie Emick, author of The Other Side of Perfect: Discovering the Mind-Body Connection to Healing Chronic Illness.

We will discuss The mind-body connection to healing chronic illness and autoimmune disease.

*The trauma and perceived helplessness of diagnoses of rare and serious diseases with poor prognoses.

*Trial and error navigating the more superficial aspects of healing--advice from medical experts, pharmaceutical interventions, etc.

*Coming to a more holistic approach toward healing (nutrition, exercise, etc.) that finally led to an internal search for mental/emotional health (meditation, energy/somatic work, calming my nervous system, etc.), ultimately creating less physical illness and pain.

*Learning to move beyond the coping mechanisms and personality traits I’d attached to for survival that no longer served me or my health.

*Living a less fearful life from a place of power that allows me to create the life I desire today, regardless of diagnoses, because none of us have a guarantee of tomorrow.