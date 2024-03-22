CANADA REVENUE AGENCY USES AI TO THREATEN CANADIANS

The Canada Revenue Agency is using artificial intelligence to write threatening letters to Canadians telling them that they owe vast amounts of taxes that there is no evidence that the Canadians getting these letters actually owe. This is sending a lot of people directly to full panic which is exactly the reaction they are looking for.
Do not panic, and do not argue with your spouse over these letters. Get a hold of me immediately sign up for a consultation and I'll tell you exactly how we are going to deal with your CRA problem.
These people are as crooked and evil as they come and I know exactly how to stop them in their tracks. Get a hold of me right now.
