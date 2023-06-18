The Color Revolution TNP LIVE EP87

In this episode Number Six is joined by TNP Contributors Chris Graves and Lisa Belanger. This week's Big 4: Was The Unabomber Trans?, S&P Global's ESG Scores, You're On The List!, and The Middle School Revolt.
Check out our Livestreams on Rumble, Odysee, and Twitter every Friday at 10AM-1PM EST.
TNP Contributor Chris Graves: https://libertylinks.io/chrisgraves
TNP Contributor Lisa Belanger: https://libertylinks.io/lisabelanger
Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://libertylinks.io/TNP
