The Color Revolution TNP LIVE EP87

In this episode Number Six is joined by TNP Contributors Chris Graves and Lisa Belanger. This week's Big 4: Was The Unabomber Trans?, S&P Global's ESG Scores, You're On The List!, and The Middle School Revolt.

Check out our Livestreams on Rumble, Odysee, and Twitter every Friday at 10AM-1PM EST.

TNP Contributor Chris Graves: https://libertylinks.io/chrisgraves

TNP Contributor Lisa Belanger: https://libertylinks.io/lisabelanger

Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://libertylinks.io/TNP

