IMPORTANT: Aliens Antichrist & False Prophet 06/02/2022

Today Pastor Stan shares a dream given to Vicki Goforth Parnell about Aliens, the Antichrist and the False Prophet. This dream shows us clearly what the Great Deception is all about. It shows how powerful the prayers are of the Children of God, and it will prepare you for what is to come. You don't want to miss this, and be sure to share this important video with all your friends!00:00 Deception Coming07:28 Reason for The Solemn Assemblies09:00 The Delusion has Begun18:43 The Fallen Ones21:44 Technology and Knowledge27:23 Gene Therapy31:32 The Great Delusion32:41 Hallway of Fame36:06 They are not Friendly40:10 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112