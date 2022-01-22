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PAYED TO KILL, MASSIVE COVID FRAUD PAYOUT SCHEME WITH YOUR TAX MONEY (1OF2)
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21 views • January 22, 2022
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Analyst and Researcher, Bobby Bounds joins the program to share the indepth analysis and research he has completed on the actual death records and hospital payouts for COVID. The evidence is very damning; it shows a massive payout and fraud scheme perpetrated by our Government in collusion with major institutions. This is the core evidence to indict and prosecute the criminals that are still using this scheme to kill and injury the American people (and worldwide). You can see more of this data and research at https://DemandEvidence.US
Analyst and Researcher, Bobby Bounds joins the program to share the indepth analysis and research he has completed on the actual death records and hospital payouts for COVID. The evidence is very damning; it shows a massive payout and fraud scheme perpetrated by our Government in collusion with major institutions. This is the core evidence to indict and prosecute the criminals that are still using this scheme to kill and injury the American people (and worldwide). You can see more of this data and research at https://DemandEvidence.US
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