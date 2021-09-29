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Five in Ten 9/30/21: The Day the Treasury Runs Out of Cash
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13 views • September 29, 2021
It might be less than three weeks away if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling. Democrats and Republicans are playing a game of chicken over massive spending bills that threaten to drive the country even deeper into debt with no plan to begin paying it off.
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5) China’s Evergrande missing another bond payment while power rationing continues; 4) Personnel shortages affecting retail, health care, and law enforcement; 3) Showdown in Congress over debt limit; 2) Sex abuse lawsuits against Boy Scouts threaten churches; 1) Danish artist literally took the money from a gallery and ran.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv
5) China’s Evergrande missing another bond payment while power rationing continues; 4) Personnel shortages affecting retail, health care, and law enforcement; 3) Showdown in Congress over debt limit; 2) Sex abuse lawsuits against Boy Scouts threaten churches; 1) Danish artist literally took the money from a gallery and ran.
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