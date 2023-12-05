Regus Philben features Elon on Who Wants to be a Millionaire - Watch Elon select the right answer which is Go Fuck Yourself Bob --Bob Igor is Chairman of Disney who pulled his funding of X
I am starting to like Elon more and more
