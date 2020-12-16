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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 76 COVID LIE EXPOSED JUDY MIKOVITS, DOLORES CAHILL & CHRISTOPHER JAMES IN CALGARY (short version)
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265 views • December 16, 2020
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/53371f37-0f93-405c-bbe1-61498465394d
www.awarriorcalls.com is the site the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
THIS IS HUGE FOR OUR WORLD...
Short version LIVE DEC 12 2020 JUDY MIKOVITS AND DOLORES CAHILL WITH CHRISTOPHER JAMES
ALL EXPOSED THE GLOBAL LIE DRIVING THIS ENTIRE THEATER TO STRIP AWAY THE PEOPLES RIGHTS!
THIS IS A SHORT AND BETTER QUALITY VERSION FOR DOWNLOAD
TO BE SHARED WORLDWIDE AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.
JUST LISTEN TO THE KNOWLEDGE POWERFULLY GIVEN WITH THE SOLUTION
NOW WE ARE MOVING FORWARD TO STOP ALL OF THIS CORRUPTION.
God Speed
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/53371f37-0f93-405c-bbe1-61498465394d
www.awarriorcalls.com is the site the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
THIS IS HUGE FOR OUR WORLD...
Short version LIVE DEC 12 2020 JUDY MIKOVITS AND DOLORES CAHILL WITH CHRISTOPHER JAMES
ALL EXPOSED THE GLOBAL LIE DRIVING THIS ENTIRE THEATER TO STRIP AWAY THE PEOPLES RIGHTS!
THIS IS A SHORT AND BETTER QUALITY VERSION FOR DOWNLOAD
TO BE SHARED WORLDWIDE AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.
JUST LISTEN TO THE KNOWLEDGE POWERFULLY GIVEN WITH THE SOLUTION
NOW WE ARE MOVING FORWARD TO STOP ALL OF THIS CORRUPTION.
God Speed
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