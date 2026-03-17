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Infantry's dream on the front line - One strongpoint - one drone
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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61 views • Yesterday

One strongpoint — one drone📝Rybar

Infantry's dream on the front line — the ability to destroy an enemy strongpoint with a single hit. Only if previously this required sending an assault trooper to throw a TM-62 mine by hand, now there's an alternative for this.

Just look at these footage of heavy FPV-drones "Upyr-18" in action, killing everything alive in Ukrainian bunkers on the first hit. This is exactly what we talked about in the corresponding video  on TAKTIKAR.

Yes, you can try to destroy a strongpoint with lighter drones, but due to smaller warhead power you'll have to spend dozens of unmanned vehicles, which will cost many times more. So economics alone speaks in favor of heavy FPV-drones for such tasks.

📌 That said, this doesn't mean this class of equipment "cancels out" all other FPV-drones — it simply provides the ability to use different equipment for tasks suited to them. The same vehicles will continue to be destroyed using "Prince Vandal Novgorodsky" and similar systems.

And the more working tools operators have, the more effectively they can accomplish tasks and eliminate AFU manpower, severely depleting the enemy's irreplaceable resource. Because without this there will be no advance.

Adding, a few hours after posting above video:  The EU has agreed on a €90 billion loan to Kiev, overcoming Hungary's veto, according to Bulgarian National Radio.

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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