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Ivermectin Global Summit
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132 views • October 23, 2021
Appropriately, 120 countries around the world have decided to break away from the advice dispensed by the WHO, FDA, NIH, CDC and communicate with each other to find effective treatments for Covid-19. Ivermectin Global Summit is a zoom call between doctors around the world to investigate the use of Ivermectin in patient treatment and what the results were.
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