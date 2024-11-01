BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Patented to kill
Ye shall know the truth
Ye shall know the truth
139 views • 6 months ago

The more information we get about vaccines and the disease industry, which patents them, the more we get the impression that Hitler and his nazis rogues were amateurs in comparison. The scale and the degree of harm of an Antony Fauci is ways beyond what infamous Mengelé perpetrated in nazi Germany. Vaccines are vicious bioweapons intended to kill and to harm. Why is autism not skyrocketing among the Amish as it does in the rest of the population? Because they abstain from vaccinating! And HIV epidemic is confirmed to have resulted from failed research on a vaccine against hepatitis B developed by Fauci's team with chimpanzee blood.

Keywords
healthvaccinesautismwhoaidsafricacovidklaus schwabvon der leyen
