Israel launches missiles at Iran, claims it’s retaliation for previous attacks

Israel has carried out retaliatory strikes against Iran, the Israel Defense Forces have confirmed. Iran reported that the damage from the overnight attack was limited and that its air defense system successfully intercepted the missiles. RT's Maria Finoshina and Yusef Jalali report on the latest escalation.
Mirrored - RT
