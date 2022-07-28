Mike Pompeo: About Nancy Pelosi Visiting Taiwan, We Don’t Need To Be Fearful of the Chinese Communist Party

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https://gnews.org/post/p10k759cd
07/26/2022 Mike Pompeo expresses his opinion in his interview with Fox News about Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan. He says we don’t need to be fearful of the Chinese Communist Party. We can beat them. We can win this. The Chinese Communist Party is the greatest threat to the American people today.