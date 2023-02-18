Create New Account
Pastors For Trump with Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer
Warriors Rise
Published Yesterday

Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer shares his heart and purpose for forming Pastors for Trump for 2024. His heart is to galvanize support of voters for candidates who share in a biblical world view. We must be wise in who we vote for, as well as prayerful over our leaders. Pastor for Trump is aiming to galvanize support in the evangelical community for President Trump as he seeks to return to the White House as Commander-in-Chief in 2024.


Please Like and Share! We must pray in unity for our Nation and the man God has chosen to lead, Donald J. Trump.


www.Pastors4Trump.com


www.Sheriden.Church


www.JacksonLahmeyer.com



Jodi LoDolce

www.warriorsrise.net

