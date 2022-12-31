12/29/2022 Miles Guo: Here is another warning from Miles Guo to the West: through lifting all the COVID restrictions, Xi Jinping hopes to spread the CCP virus around the world, and it would be too late when the West figures it out. Therefore, countries in the world should close their doors to travelers from Communist China
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.