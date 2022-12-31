Create New Account
Another warning from Miles Guo to the West: through lifting all the COVID restrictions, Xi Jinping hopes to spread the CCP virus around the world, and it would be too late when the West figures it out
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/641070


12/29/2022 Miles Guo: Here is another warning from Miles Guo to the West: through lifting all the COVID restrictions, Xi Jinping hopes to spread the CCP virus around the world, and it would be too late when the West figures it out. Therefore, countries in the world should close their doors to travelers from Communist China


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

