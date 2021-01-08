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US Covid Deaths Now 4,000 per Day, Ashli Babbitt Shooting, Earth Negative Leap Second, and More 12.08.2020
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728 views • January 08, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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The Latest: US tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-california-coronavirus-pandemic-3f95a8f27ed81cf1fa91ec0d9f9cf403
--
Woman fatally shot as pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol identified as Air Force veteran
Continue reading: https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/01/07/ashli-babbitt-dead-capitol-riot/
Related (disturbing video images): https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-video-capitol-police-execute-unarmed-woman-carrying-trump-flag/
--
Earth is whipping around quicker than it has in a half-century
https://www.livescience.com/earth-spinning-faster-negative-leap-second.html
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.08.2021):
Beast From The East! Storm Filomena battered Spain
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/storm-filomena-battered-spanish.html?m=1
--
The 4th and 5th major quakes of 2021 rocked the Kermadec Islands and Vanuatu
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/the-4th-and-5th-major-quakes-of-2021.html?m=1
--
Photo and Video Chronology – Kilauea – January 5, 2021
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/photo-and-video-chronology-k-lauea-january-5-2021
--
Bill Gates Funding Plan To Dim The Sun’s Rays through Geoengineering
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/bill-gates-funding-plan-to-dim-the-suns-rays-through-geoengineering/
--
Technocrats Have Turned America Into “Ship Of Fools”
https://www.technocracy.news/technocrats-have-turned-america-into-ship-of-fools/
--
Another Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), subtype H5N8
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/another-highly-pathogenic-avian.html?m=1
--
Coronavirus hospital in Naples evacuated after huge sinkhole opens up
https://www.thelocal.it/20210108/coronavirus-hospital-in-naples-evacuated-after-huge-sinkhole-opens-up
--
MASSIVE MAGA "Stop & Steal" Riots in DC.. Pro Trump Mob CLIMB WALLS & STORM THE CAPITOL
https://youtu.be/zn62YdMFFi4
--
Hollywood shows NWO PLAN in plain sight (R$E): https://youtu.be/zhH7IAcZdUw
--
Ukraine imposes virus lockdown that many say came too late
https://apnews.com/article/ukraine-health-coronavirus-pandemic-holidays-christmas-5f80085613b099dae6fe8ae5d0c34993
--
Australia Drops Promising Covid-19 Vaccine After Volunteers Falsely Tested Positive For HIV
https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2020/12/11/australia-drops-promising-covid-19-vaccine-after-volunteers-falsely-tested-positive-for-hiv/?sh=1bea701971b5
--
The Latest: China city offers rewards to root out untested
https://apnews.com/article/yoshihide-suga-tokyo-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-japan-664f266ae81efb4b82b059c84c3bfd86
--
How You can Receive early Effective Treatment for Covid – Experimental Vaccines Not Needed!
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/how-you-can-receive-early-effective-treatment-for-covid-experimental-vaccines-not-needed/
--
Biggest Czech crematorium overwhelmed by pandemic deaths
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-ostrava-coronavirus-pandemic-czech-republic-europe-f8c100ac25f21b59942738205617a54a
--
Vaccine rollout hits snag as health workers balk at shots
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-vaccine-health-workers-676e03a99badfd5ce3a6cfafe383f6af
--
US registering highest deaths yet from the coronavirus
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-pandemics-california-coronavirus-pandemic-5d120f6273dc8ec89e3f60df98b9f5f7
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
The Latest: US tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-california-coronavirus-pandemic-3f95a8f27ed81cf1fa91ec0d9f9cf403
--
Woman fatally shot as pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol identified as Air Force veteran
Continue reading: https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/01/07/ashli-babbitt-dead-capitol-riot/
Related (disturbing video images): https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-video-capitol-police-execute-unarmed-woman-carrying-trump-flag/
--
Earth is whipping around quicker than it has in a half-century
https://www.livescience.com/earth-spinning-faster-negative-leap-second.html
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.08.2021):
Beast From The East! Storm Filomena battered Spain
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/storm-filomena-battered-spanish.html?m=1
--
The 4th and 5th major quakes of 2021 rocked the Kermadec Islands and Vanuatu
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/the-4th-and-5th-major-quakes-of-2021.html?m=1
--
Photo and Video Chronology – Kilauea – January 5, 2021
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/photo-and-video-chronology-k-lauea-january-5-2021
--
Bill Gates Funding Plan To Dim The Sun’s Rays through Geoengineering
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/bill-gates-funding-plan-to-dim-the-suns-rays-through-geoengineering/
--
Technocrats Have Turned America Into “Ship Of Fools”
https://www.technocracy.news/technocrats-have-turned-america-into-ship-of-fools/
--
Another Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), subtype H5N8
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/another-highly-pathogenic-avian.html?m=1
--
Coronavirus hospital in Naples evacuated after huge sinkhole opens up
https://www.thelocal.it/20210108/coronavirus-hospital-in-naples-evacuated-after-huge-sinkhole-opens-up
--
MASSIVE MAGA "Stop & Steal" Riots in DC.. Pro Trump Mob CLIMB WALLS & STORM THE CAPITOL
https://youtu.be/zn62YdMFFi4
--
Hollywood shows NWO PLAN in plain sight (R$E): https://youtu.be/zhH7IAcZdUw
--
Ukraine imposes virus lockdown that many say came too late
https://apnews.com/article/ukraine-health-coronavirus-pandemic-holidays-christmas-5f80085613b099dae6fe8ae5d0c34993
--
Australia Drops Promising Covid-19 Vaccine After Volunteers Falsely Tested Positive For HIV
https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2020/12/11/australia-drops-promising-covid-19-vaccine-after-volunteers-falsely-tested-positive-for-hiv/?sh=1bea701971b5
--
The Latest: China city offers rewards to root out untested
https://apnews.com/article/yoshihide-suga-tokyo-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-japan-664f266ae81efb4b82b059c84c3bfd86
--
How You can Receive early Effective Treatment for Covid – Experimental Vaccines Not Needed!
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/how-you-can-receive-early-effective-treatment-for-covid-experimental-vaccines-not-needed/
--
Biggest Czech crematorium overwhelmed by pandemic deaths
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-ostrava-coronavirus-pandemic-czech-republic-europe-f8c100ac25f21b59942738205617a54a
--
Vaccine rollout hits snag as health workers balk at shots
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-vaccine-health-workers-676e03a99badfd5ce3a6cfafe383f6af
--
US registering highest deaths yet from the coronavirus
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-pandemics-california-coronavirus-pandemic-5d120f6273dc8ec89e3f60df98b9f5f7
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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