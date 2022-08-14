Train the Prophets Graduation 08/14/2022

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Prophet Leslie Johnson’s students are graduating today after a year of fun and hard work.
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Visit us online at:
http://www.traintheprophets.com
To Donate to Leslie's Ministry, please visit:
https://donorbox.org/train-the-prophets