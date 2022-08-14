Train the Prophets Graduation 08/14/2022

Prophet Leslie Johnson’s students are graduating today after a year of fun and hard work.





For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church





Visit us online at:

http://www.traintheprophets.com





To Donate to Leslie's Ministry, please visit:

https://donorbox.org/train-the-prophets