HEATWAVE NOT NATURAL ! Pleiadian & Lyran Starseed Hybrid, UFO Contactee, UFO Abductee, UFO Experiencer,

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Soma ARah is a Psychic, Medium, Pleiadian Channel, Pleiadian Ambassador, Pleiadian & Lyran Starseed Hybrid, UFO Contactee, UFO Abductee, UFO Experiencer, Ascension Guide, Galactic Lightworker, Shamanic Practitioner, & Reiki Master, Healing Channel & Author of The Pleiadian Child & What’s Really Going On? CEO of Cosmic Starseed Academy.
A Contactee & Channel for the Pleiadians Since Childhood.
Cosmic Starseed Academy Events
A Place for Starseeds, Hybrids, UFO Abductees, Contactees & Experiencers, Lightworkers, Warriors, Truthers, Shaman, Galactic Goddess’s, People who are old souls & Newly Awakened. To come together to Connect, Gather, Unite, Community, Celebrate. To Share, Grow, Learn, Teach, Experience, Knowledge, Truth, in a Community of Like Minded Souls. Where Truth is Accepted & Acknowledged, Where you are Accepted, Acknowledged, Honoured as a Starseed Even Celebrated.
A Place of Acceptance that the World is not what we were taught to believe, That we are evolving as a Human Species, Even as a Hybrid Species with Pleiadian, Lyran (or Others) Blood Types or Hybrids. A Place to Discover The Truth of Who We Are, Where We Came From & Why We Are Here. That we as Starseeds are Hybrids and not from Earth, that we are a different kind of Energy and Awareness. A Place for Starseeds of Understanding, Acceptance, Acknowledgement & Truth. Learning, Teaching Growing Experiencing with Each Other During This Great Time of Evolving Consciousness on Planet Earth.
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