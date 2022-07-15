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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Response From The Righteous And The Wicked.
Proverbs 15:28 (NIV).
28 The heart of the righteous weighs its answers,
but the mouth of the wicked gushes evil.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous reply with inner wisdom.
The Wicked reply with inner hatred.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ycxpsh9c
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